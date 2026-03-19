AccuWeather, the Hunt Preservation Society Partner to Support Ongoing Texas Hill County Recovery Efforts to Improve Severe Weather Preparation and Responsiveness

AccuWeather to provide camps, first responders and Hill Country community with Severe Weather Warnings and Expert Meteorologist Direct Consultations as part of its philanthropic efforts in 2026

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Teens in nature at summer camp. (Getty Stock image/iStock)

AccuWeather, the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, and the Hunt Preservation Society), a 501(c) (3) whose mission is to preserve the natural beauty, rich heritage, and historical legacy of the Hunt community, have partnered to strengthen severe weather preparedness across the Texas Hill Country region.

The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and 10 summer camps in the West Kerr, Hunt, and Kerr County communities will receive AccuWeather’s unrivaled expertise and severe weather warning services. The philanthropic initiative from AccuWeather will further support local efforts to rebuild and restore the Texas Hill Country community following the devastating floods of last summer.

With deep local roots and a steadfast commitment to resilience, the Hunt Preservation Society is an ideal partner for AccuWeather as both organizations’ missions are closely aligned, advancing preparedness, supporting rebuilding efforts, and helping the close-knit community, its families, and businesses emerge stronger for the future. In its role, HPS supports the preservation of the entire Hunt community, including residents and visitors, and iconic anchor assets such as the summer camps, The Hunt Store, and Crider’s Rodeo.

Children on a nature field trip are using binoculars to look at the animals that live in the treetops.

“The Texas Hill Country communities have shown extraordinary strength in the face of hardship, and as rebuilding continues, resilience must remain front and center. We saw that strength firsthand when I and other senior leaders from AccuWeather visited the region earlier this year, where we met directly with community and camp leaders to understand their needs and challenges,” said AccuWeather Senior Vice President and Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter. "We’re proud to support camp leaders, first responders, and the community with our advanced and site-specific local warnings, plus the direct access to our expert storm warning meteorologists—strengthening preparedness today to better protect lives and help this community emerge even stronger for generations to come," Porter added.

“The partnership with AccuWeather, a collaboration made possible by the Kerr Together Long-Term Recovery Group, is a meaningful step forward in our Hunt community rebuilding and economic revitalization journey,” said Hunt Preservation Society President, John Dunn. “Having access to trusted forecasts and site-specific weather warnings, including floods, wildfires, and lightning, strengthens our community’s preparedness and reinforces our resilience.”

>> For more information on how AccuWeather is helping to ensure camps, communities and first responders make the best weather-impacted decisions, please visit camps.accuweather.com.

Select participating organizations will receive AccuWeather’s unrivaled expertise and severe weather warnings, including:

• AccuWeather site-specific severe weather warnings often with more advance notice, to better protect people, families and businesses

• Alerts delivered across multiple channels (text messages, automated phone calls) to notify camp leaders

• Weather warnings for a wide variety of threats, including tornadoes, high winds, flash flooding, lightning, extreme heat, etc.

• One-on-one direct consultations available with AccuWeather expert storm warning meteorologists

The local camps that will be receiving AccuWeather’s forecasts and warnings this summer are Camp Waldemar, Vista Camps, Mo Ranch Summer Camp, Camp LaJunta, Camp Mystic, Camp Honey Creek, Camp Eagle, Camp Stewart, Camp Chrysalis, and Ebert Ranch Camp.

“We are so grateful for meaningful support like the partnership between AccuWeather and the Hunt Preservation Society,” said Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association (ACA). “Camps across the country are committed to providing safe, enriching experiences for children. Access to advanced, site-specific forecasts and expert meteorologist guidance will strengthen their ability to plan ahead and protect campers and staff. Support like this not only benefits the Texas Hill Country camps but reflects a real commitment to helping more children benefit from the critical growth and support that camps provide. I am hopeful that camps nationwide sign up for this AccuWeather service so they can continue serving families with confidence in the seasons ahead.”

The philanthropic initiative has been months in the making, as AccuWeather worked alongside local community leaders to identify meaningful ways to support recovery efforts and improve weather preparedness since July of last year. AccuWeather donated similar warnings to hundreds of hospitals, medical institutions and public health agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of its philanthropic program in 2020.

AccuWeather severe weather warnings are available to camps, first responders and other organizations across the country as a service. The AccuWeather alerts are location-specific, customized to each client’s needs and backed by 24x7x365 team of dedicated expert storm warning meteorologists, often with more advance notice than other sources. The service enables organizations to make the best decisions when lives, operations and reputation are at risk.

HPS’s weather preparedness initiative, which AccuWeather is one of the essential technologies being deployed, provides increased alerts and communications for residents and visitors, and is part of the overall community revitalization program designed to support the economic recovery of the Hunt community. To learn more or donate to aid Hunt’s summer and long-term recovery efforts, please visit www.hpstx.org.

>> For more information on how AccuWeather is helping to ensure camps, communities and first responders make the best weather-impacted decisions, please visit camps.accuweather.com.