3 Weather Threats to Solar Energy and How Businesses Can Protect Solar Panel Investment

Without proper monitoring and early warnings, businesses may face unexpected repair costs, reduced energy output, and operational disruptions.

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Solar energy is a growing investment across the United States, but severe weather and extreme temperatures can quickly reduce performance and cause costly damage. Understanding the biggest weather risks to solar panels can help businesses protect their assets and maintain energy efficiency.

AccuWeather For Business provides advanced forecasting, alerts, and expert support to help reduce risk and protect solar energy systems before severe conditions strike.

Why Weather Risk Management Matters for Solar Energy

With increased funding and adoption of clean energy, solar panels have become a critical part of business operations. The average solar installation can cost around $16,000 or more, making protection from weather-related damage essential.

Without proper monitoring and early warnings, businesses may face unexpected repair costs, reduced energy output, and operational disruptions.

Key Highlights

-- Solar panels are vulnerable to hail, lightning, high winds, and extreme heat

-- Severe weather can damage panels, mounting systems, and electrical components

-- High temperatures can reduce solar efficiency by up to 25 percent

-- Early weather alerts help prevent costly damage and downtime

-- AccuWeather For Business provides site-specific alerts and 24x7x365 meteorologist support

The Three Biggest Weather Threats to Solar Panels

Hail and Wind Damage

Most solar panels are designed to withstand minor hail, but severe storms can cause significant damage, especially in regions where hail is frequent. Large hailstones can crack or shatter panels, leading to expensive repairs that may not be covered by warranties.

Strong winds also pose a risk, not just to the panels themselves but to the racking systems and roofs they are mounted on. Structural damage from wind can result in complete system failure.

With advanced severe weather alerts, businesses can prepare ahead of storms, secure vulnerable systems, and reduce the risk of damage.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Lightning Strikes

Lightning is one of the most destructive threats to solar energy systems. A direct strike can completely destroy panels, while indirect strikes can damage electrical components, disrupt power flow, and even cause fires.

Access to real-time lightning alerts allows businesses to take precautionary measures, protect infrastructure, and reduce safety risks for employees working near solar installations.

Extreme Heat and Reduced Efficiency

High temperatures can significantly impact solar panel performance. When temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, efficiency can drop by up to 25 percent. In extreme heat, panels may lose additional output with every degree increase.

Monitoring temperature thresholds helps businesses anticipate reduced energy production and adjust operations accordingly to maintain efficiency.

Protect Your Solar Investments

With the AccuWeather SkyGuard® platform, businesses receive site-specific warnings for hail, wind, lightning and extreme heat.

Features include continuous monitoring of your locations, customizable alert thresholds, and direct access to meteorologists for guidance during severe weather events. These tools help businesses act early, reduce damage, and maintain consistent energy output.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.